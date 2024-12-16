Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 12: The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film which hit the theatres on December 5, has been on a winning spree at the Box Office. The movie garnered ₹10.77 crore on its twelfth day since the release, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com
The film became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024, clocking in a total of ₹76.6 crore at the end of its first week.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' witnessed a significant boost on its second Saturday, earning ₹62.3 crore in India net, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk.com. The report highlighted a 71.15 per cent increase on Day 10, compared to ₹36.4 crore earned on Day 9.
The Allu Arjun blockbuster witnessed the highest occupancy in Mahbubnagar, with theatres being filled up to 74 per cent, for the Telugu show of the movie. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR recorded the least occupancy, at 5 per cent, reported Sacnilk.com
Production house Mythri Movie Makers had also shared on its X handle about Pushpa 2 becoming the highest grosser in 10 days. "Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. Rs1,292 crore gross worldwide in 10 days," read the post.
"#Pushpa2TheRule crosses a massive Rs1,292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024. #2024HighestGrosserPushpa2 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa," read the post's caption.
The Allu Arjun blockbuster has seen a series of happenings ever since its premiers. A 35-year-old woman tragically died from asphyxiation following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere.
Following the stampede, Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and was granted 14-day custody by a lower court in Telangana. However, his legal team challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail.
