Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which hit the screens on December 5, has been making ripples at the Box Office.

Although the Allu Arjun blockbuster's earnings dipped after the massive sale during the first week, the movie still managed to mint over ₹12 crore on Day 13 since the release, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

Also Read | Fresh trouble for Allu Arjun? Telangana Police likely to approach Supreme Court

Adding up Day 12's collection, the Pushpa 2 movie's overall collection now stands at ₹1109.2 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule' earned a whopping ₹725.8 crore at the end of its first week of release. The earnings for its second week are expected to go even higher, reaching a total of ₹941. 49 crore, as per Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer could eventually overtake Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing film. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is now only behind two major Indian films: Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s fan attempts suicide outside Telangana jail after his arrest

In the second week since ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’s release, the movie garnered the highest earnings on Day 11, recording a sale of ₹76.6 crore. The Hindi version of the movie surpassed the Telugu version, and earned ₹54 crore, contributing to an increase in the overall earnings by 21.01 per cent.

Allu Arjun ‘concerned’ after Sandhya Theatre incident While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ saw immense excitement and a massive uptick in ticket sales, the premiere of the movie was followed by a series of tragic events. Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman and the injury of a boy in a stampede that occurred during the screening of his film at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.