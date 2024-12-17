Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which hit the screens on December 5, has been making ripples at the Box Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the Allu Arjun blockbuster's earnings dipped after the massive sale during the first week, the movie still managed to mint over ₹12 crore on Day 13 since the release, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

Adding up Day 12's collection, the Pushpa 2 movie's overall collection now stands at ₹1109.2 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule' earned a whopping ₹725.8 crore at the end of its first week of release. The earnings for its second week are expected to go even higher, reaching a total of ₹941. 49 crore, as per Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer could eventually overtake Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing film. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is now only behind two major Indian films: Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

In the second week since 'Pushpa 2: The Rule's release, the movie garnered the highest earnings on Day 11, recording a sale of ₹76.6 crore. The Hindi version of the movie surpassed the Telugu version, and earned ₹54 crore, contributing to an increase in the overall earnings by 21.01 per cent.

Allu Arjun ‘concerned’ after Sandhya Theatre incident While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ saw immense excitement and a massive uptick in ticket sales, the premiere of the movie was followed by a series of tragic events. Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman and the injury of a boy in a stampede that occurred during the screening of his film at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.