Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 is still holding stong at the box office. By the end of Day 15, the movie's total earning in India is nearing to cross ₹1000 crore net. As per Sacnilk.com data, on day 15 the film roughly minted ₹17.75 crore bringing the total numbers in India to ₹990.7 crore net.

Puspa 2 Box Office collection in India till Day 15 With the ₹990.7 crore net collections in India, the Hindi language minted ₹621.6 crore, Telugu earned ₹295.6 crore, Tamil earned ₹52.4 crore while Kannada and Malyalam earned ₹7.13 crore and ₹13.97 crore respectively. Not just this, Allu Arjun's action-drama is now the biggest Hindi grosser at the Indian Box Office.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Though the worldwide collection on Sacnilk.com still shows that the film has earned ₹1397 crore in worldwide collection, however, Mythiri Movie Makers on December 19 said that action flick has crossed the ₹1,500 mark worldwide. The film has collected ₹1,508 crore so far.

“COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark”

Puspa 2 Box office collection Day 16 in India The film is likely to cross the ₹1000 crore mark net in India on Day 16.

Pushpa 2 stars on IMDb list Pushpa 2 lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have not only managed to enthrall the audience but have also made it to 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot on the list, while Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth.