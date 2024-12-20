Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie as its performance remains unchallenged with a net collection of ₹6.4 crore on Friday, as per early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk at 6:20 pm.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, minted ₹990.6 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres, amid a slight slowdown in its performance over the past few days. On Day 16, it crossed ₹997 crore mark.

Its makers, in a post on Instagram said that the movie collected ₹632.50 crores net at the Hindi Box Office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

A day before, the Telugu action-drama film witnessed 14.11 percent dip in its collection and raked in ₹17.65 crore net, making its weekend collection to total to a whopping ₹264.8 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a post on X said, “'PUSHPA 2' IS NOW THE HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... MARCHES TOWARDS ₹ 700 CR MARK... Yes, #Pushpa2 claims the No. 1 spot [on Day 15]... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #Stree2, secures the title of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time.”

Taran Adarsh pointed out that the film crossed lifetime business of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

Sukumar directorial film, which was released on December 5, collected ₹725.8 crore net during its first week after, minting ₹164.25 crore net on its opening day. Its star cast features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj alongside lead actors.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection 15 Days Worldwide Collection - ₹1416.40 crore

15 Days Overseas Collection - ₹235 crore

15 Days India Gross Collection - ₹1181.4 crore