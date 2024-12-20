Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Allu Arjun movie enters 3rd week with a bang, already past 6.4 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Allu Arjun movie enters 3rd week with a bang, already past ₹6.4 crore

Written By Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Sukumar's film, released on December 5, grossed 725.8 crore in its first week. It surpassed 1,508 crore at the worldwide box office in 14 days, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie. 

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule surpassed 1,508 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 14 days.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie as its performance remains unchallenged with a net collection of 6.4 crore on Friday, as per early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk at 6:20 pm.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, minted 990.6 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres, amid a slight slowdown in its performance over the past few days. On Day 16, it crossed 997 crore mark.

Its makers, in a post on Instagram said that the movie collected 632.50 crores net at the Hindi Box Office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

A day before, the Telugu action-drama film witnessed 14.11 percent dip in its collection and raked in 17.65 crore net, making its weekend collection to total to a whopping 264.8 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a post on X said, “'PUSHPA 2' IS NOW THE HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... MARCHES TOWARDS 700 CR MARK... Yes, #Pushpa2 claims the No. 1 spot [on Day 15]... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #Stree2, secures the title of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time."

Taran Adarsh pointed out that the film crossed lifetime business of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

Sukumar directorial film, which was released on December 5, collected 725.8 crore net during its first week after, minting 164.25 crore net on its opening day. Its star cast features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj alongside lead actors.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection

15 Days Worldwide Collection - 1416.40 crore

15 Days Overseas Collection - 235 crore

15 Days India Gross Collection - 1181.4 crore

Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, it became the fastest Indian film to cross 1,508 crore gross mark in worldwide collection within 14 days. To achieve 1,000 crore gross mark, Baahubali 2 took 10-11 days while Pushpa 2 overtook the figure in just 6 days.

