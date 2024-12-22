Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has earned approximately ₹1052.35 crore in India so far. As per early estimates on Day 18, the blockbuster film made a net collection of around ₹22.7 crore in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.

Till Day 17, the film earned ₹1467.80 crore worldwide, according to data from Sacnilk.

On Day 18, the occupancy of the film was 46.2 per cent in Telugu, 45.17 per cent in Hindi and 54.24 per cent in Tamil.

On Day 17, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 earned around ₹24.75 crore in India. The film has earned an estimated ₹4.35 crore in Telugu, ₹20 crore in Hindi, ₹0.55 crore in Tamil, ₹0.08 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.02 crore in Malayalam. On Day 17, the Pushpa 2 box office collection stood at ₹1029.9 crore.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 recently joined SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2, starring Prabhas, in the 1000 crore club. Bahubali 2 remained the only movie in the ₹1000 crore club for over seven years. Movies such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc reached close to Baahubali's collection.

Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2, directed by Sukumar, has become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, minting ₹600 crore within two weeks of its release on December 5.

The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanvar Singh.

The leading stars of Pushpa 2 also made it to the 'IMDb's Most Popular Celebrity List.' Allu Arjun secured the second spot, whereas Rashmika Mandanna ranked fifth on the list.

Recently, the makers of the film, Myhtiri Movie Makers have clarified that Pushpa 2 will not hit OTT platforms for the next 56 days.

“There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days," Mythiri Movie Makers wrote on X.