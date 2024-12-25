Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's action-drama breaks yet another record as it created history at the Indian Box Office. Pushpa 2 The Rule (dubbed version) is not only the biggest Hindi grosser but also the starter of a ₹700 crore club. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sukumar directorial earned ₹701.65 crore by the end of Day 20 of its theatrical release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

At the Indian box office, the action drama has entered the ₹1,000 crore club (in all languages).

Pushpa 2: Worldwide collection Following an excellent run in the third weekend, the Allu Arjun movie has crossed the ₹1,500 mark in terms of worldwide collection, according to Sacnilk. Pushpa 2's worldwide Box Office Collection on Tuesday, Day 20, stood at ₹1526.95 crore, making it the third Indian film to achieve this feat.

The film recently joined SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, in the ₹1,000-crore club. Bahubali 2 has been the only movie in the ₹1,000 crore club for over seven years. Movies such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc., reached close to Baahubali's collection.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 20 Allu Arjun's movie remains unstoppable after it regained momentum in the third week of its release.

Pushpa: The Rule earned an estimated ₹14.25 crore (India net) on Day 20. The movie has earned an estimated ₹2.35 crore in Telugu, ₹11.5 crore in Hindi, ₹0.35 crore in Tamil, ₹0.04 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.01 crore in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately ₹1089.85 crore net by Day 20, according to Sacnilk.

Of this, Pushpa 2 earned ₹312.05 crore in Telugu, a whopping ₹701.65 crore in Hindi, and ₹54.65 crore in Tamil language. Its Kannada version collected ₹7.44 crore, while it earned ₹14.06 crore in Malayalam.