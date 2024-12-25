Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 20: Allu Arjun's film makes history; becomes 1st Hindi film to start a 700 crore-club

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 20: Allu Arjun's film makes history; becomes 1st Hindi film to start a ₹700 crore-club

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned an estimated 14.25 crore (India net) on Day 20. 

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule has smashed multiple box office records since the first day of its release.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's action-drama breaks yet another record as it created history at the Indian Box Office. Pushpa 2 The Rule (dubbed version) is not only the biggest Hindi grosser but also the starter of a 700 crore club.

The Sukumar directorial earned 701.65 crore by the end of Day 20 of its theatrical release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

At the Indian box office, the action drama has entered the 1,000 crore club (in all languages).

Pushpa 2: Worldwide collection

Following an excellent run in the third weekend, the Allu Arjun movie has crossed the 1,500 mark in terms of worldwide collection, according to Sacnilk. Pushpa 2's worldwide Box Office Collection on Tuesday, Day 20, stood at 1526.95 crore, making it the third Indian film to achieve this feat.

The film recently joined SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, in the 1,000-crore club. Bahubali 2 has been the only movie in the 1,000 crore club for over seven years. Movies such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc., reached close to Baahubali's collection.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 20

Allu Arjun's movie remains unstoppable after it regained momentum in the third week of its release.

Pushpa: The Rule earned an estimated 14.25 crore (India net) on Day 20. The movie has earned an estimated 2.35 crore in Telugu, 11.5 crore in Hindi, 0.35 crore in Tamil, 0.04 crore in Kannada, and 0.01 crore in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection in India

In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately 1089.85 crore net by Day 20, according to Sacnilk.

Of this, Pushpa 2 earned 312.05 crore in Telugu, a whopping 701.65 crore in Hindi, and 54.65 crore in Tamil language. Its Kannada version collected 7.44 crore, while it earned 14.06 crore in Malayalam.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.