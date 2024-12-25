Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun movie refuses to slow down, mints 16.82 crore on Christmas

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun movie refuses to slow down, mints ₹16.82 crore on Christmas

Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, raking in 16.82 crore on Christmas. It is the second biggest grosser in India, behind Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is a box office sensation that has crossed 1106.92 crore net mark at the India box office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller seems unstoppable at the Box Office. As the Sukumar directorial film marks 21st day on Christmas, its momentum has refused to slow down.

The Tollywood movie raked in 16.82 crore net at the domestic box office on Wednesday, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates at 7:14 pm. The overall collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule stands at 1106.92 crore net. A day earlier, on Christmas eve, the movie collected 14.5 crore net. This implies that the collection today has already crossed Tuesday's numbers.

Worldwide collection

During its 20-day-run in theatres, Pushpa 2 grossed 1547.40 crore worldwide, becoming the third Indian movie of all time to cross 1500 crore mark worldwide. In the overseas market, its collected 248 crore while its 20-day India gross collection stands at 1299.40 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 crossed 1500 crore mark worldwide in 18 days but its makers suggest that the movie achieved the feat in 14 days. Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram said that Pushpa entered 700 crore club in Hindi cinema in 19 days, which makes it the first ever film to collect this amount in the language.

Sacnilk said that Allu Arjun's movie is currently the second biggest grosser in India, trailing Baahubali 2 lifetime collection of 1788 crores. Considering net collection, Pushpa 2 is the number 1 film. As Pushpa 2's outstanding performance continues at the box office, it seems that Allu Arjun movie might come close to Aamir Khan's Dangal, which grossed 2070 crores.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “The #Christmas to #NewYear period traditionally witnesses an upswing at the #Boxoffice, and #Pushpa2 is expected to add substantial revenue to its already historic total... The 800 cr milestone now appears to be well within reach."

Another film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Pushpa2 & #Mufasa dismantling the box office on XMAS DAY HOLIDAY. Facing capacity issues."

