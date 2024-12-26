Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 21: The craze for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's starter Pushpa 2: The Rule has not staggered even on the 21st day of its release. The grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise earned nearly ₹20 crore net on Wednesday, December 25, at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With a net earning of ₹1109.85 crore, Pushpa 2 has piped Baahubali 2 to become India's No 1 film in terms of net collection.