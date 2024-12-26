Pushpa 2 has taken the Indian box office by storm, earning an impressive ₹ 1109.85 crore net in just 21 days, surpassing Baahubali 2's record. With its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, this sequel is redefining success in Indian cinema. Discover how it achieved this remarkable feat!

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 21: The craze for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's starter Pushpa 2: The Rule has not staggered even on the 21st day of its release. The grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise earned nearly ₹20 crore net on Wednesday, December 25, at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With a net earning of ₹1109.85 crore, Pushpa 2 has piped Baahubali 2 to become India's No 1 film in terms of net collection.

However, with ₹1299.4 crore in gross collection, the Sukumar directorial is only the second biggest grosser in India currently, as Baahubali 2 ( ₹1416 crores) continues to maintain its hold at the Box Office.