Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 22: Allu Arjun blockbuster unstoppable, bags over 7 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 22: Allu Arjun blockbuster unstoppable, bags over ₹7 crore

Livemint

  • Pushpa 2: The Rule, released on December 5, continues to perform well at the box office. On Day 22, it earned 7 crore, bringing its total collection closer to 1500 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 22: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ which stormed the theatres on December 5, has been on a winning spree eversince. Despite seeing dips, the Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna blockbuster earned a whopping 7 crore on Day 22.

The total collection of the movie reached 1109.60 crore net, inching closer to 1500 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 collection on Christmas

The movie has performed majestically during its 21 day run at the Box Office. The grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise earned nearly Rs20 crore net on Christmas at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 AI video

Currently, an AI-generated video of Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral. The 14-minute clip begins with the two lead stars dancing to a song, but the twist comes when Rashmika Mandanna suddenly kicks Allu Arjun violently, delivering a series of blows. This unexpected scene has quickly gained attention online.

(more details incoming)

