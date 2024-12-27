Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 23: The Allu Arjun blockbuster which stormed into the Indian theatres on December 5, continues to make a merry run. While the movie made ₹5.26 crore on Day 23, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’'s Hindi version achieved a new milestone.

On Day 22, the Hindi version's collection significantly surpassed the earnings of the Telugu version, and stood at ₹103.05 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi version became the first film to cross over ₹100 crores in just 22 days. In its third week, the total collection of the movie went up to a net collection of ₹740.25 crore, the makers of the movie posted on X.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection on Day 22 Speaking of overall collection, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has earned a total of ₹1125.36 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu version grossed in ₹22.82 crore, while the Tamil version earned a total of ₹3.15 crore on Friday, Day 22 of the movie's release.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection crosses ₹ 1500 crore On Day 21 since its release, Pushpa 2 crossed ₹1700 crore in worldwide box office collections, as announced by the film's makers on social media. According to data from Sacnilk, 'Pushpa: The Rule's' global earnings reached ₹1571.9 crore.

Mythri movie makers further stated that Pushpa 2 has become the fastest movie to reach ₹1700 crore in worldwide box office collections. With the ongoing holiday season, the film is expected to continue its strong performance and may reach even greater milestones in the coming days.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Directed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has garnered significant attention worldwide.

