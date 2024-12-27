Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 23: Allu Arjun starrer on a merry run, Hindi version mints over ₹100 crore

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed 1125.36 crore as per early estimates, with its Hindi version surpassing 100 crore in just 22 days. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues to perform strongly during the holiday season

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 23: Allu Arjun starrer on a merry run, Hindi version mints over 100 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 23: The Allu Arjun blockbuster which stormed into the Indian theatres on December 5, continues to make a merry run. While the movie made 5.26 crore on Day 23, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’'s Hindi version achieved a new milestone.

On Day 22, the Hindi version's collection significantly surpassed the earnings of the Telugu version, and stood at 103.05 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi version became the first film to cross over 100 crores in just 22 days. In its third week, the total collection of the movie went up to a net collection of 740.25 crore, the makers of the movie posted on X.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection on Day 22

Speaking of overall collection, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has earned a total of 1125.36 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu version grossed in 22.82 crore, while the Tamil version earned a total of 3.15 crore on Friday, Day 22 of the movie's release.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection crosses 1500 crore

On Day 21 since its release, Pushpa 2 crossed 1700 crore in worldwide box office collections, as announced by the film's makers on social media. According to data from Sacnilk, 'Pushpa: The Rule's' global earnings reached 1571.9 crore.

Mythri movie makers further stated that Pushpa 2 has become the fastest movie to reach 1700 crore in worldwide box office collections. With the ongoing holiday season, the film is expected to continue its strong performance and may reach even greater milestones in the coming days.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Directed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has garnered significant attention worldwide.

Alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including seasoned actors like Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

