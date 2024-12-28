Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Allu Arjun's movie has earned a whopping ₹1120.10 crore India Net till December 27, its twenty-third day after release. The movie continues to rake in strong earnings worldwide.
According to Sacniilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹1,585.5 crore (estimated number in crores) till Friday. Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa The Rule have declared that the movie is the 'first ever Indian film to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide.'
Pushpa The Rule earned an estimated ₹1585.5 crore worldwide till the twenty-third day of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Whereas, its makers have declared that Pushpa The Rule earnings have surpassed the ₹1,700 crore-mark worldwide.
“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records. #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.
Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a mild drop in its earnings on fourth Friday of its release and earned an estimated ₹8.75 crore on December 27. The movie's day 23 earnings inlcude major revenue from Hindi speaking audience. Pushpa 2's earnings included ₹19 lakh from Telugu, ₹65 lakh from Hindi, ₹3 lakh from Tamil, ₹3 lakh from Kannada and 1 lakh from Malayalam.
The sequel of Pushpa The Rise, has marked a stellar closure of year 2024 for cinema industry stakeholders. Allu Arjun's movie matched up to the audience expectations as it received an overwhelming response on the first day after its release. Sukumar has directed the movie. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Fassil, etc.
