Pushpa 2 Day 23 Box Office Collection: Pushpa 2 has achieved impressive box office earnings, totaling ₹ 1,120.10 crore in India and an estimated ₹ 1,585.5 crore globally on day 23.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Allu Arjun's movie has earned a whopping ₹1120.10 crore India Net till December 27, its twenty-third day after release. The movie continues to rake in strong earnings worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sacniilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹1,585.5 crore (estimated number in crores) till Friday. Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa The Rule have declared that the movie is the 'first ever Indian film to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide.'

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 23 Pushpa The Rule earned an estimated ₹1585.5 crore worldwide till the twenty-third day of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Whereas, its makers have declared that Pushpa The Rule earnings have surpassed the ₹1,700 crore-mark worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records. #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days," read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a mild drop in its earnings on fourth Friday of its release and earned an estimated ₹8.75 crore on December 27. The movie's day 23 earnings inlcude major revenue from Hindi speaking audience. Pushpa 2's earnings included ₹19 lakh from Telugu, ₹65 lakh from Hindi, ₹3 lakh from Tamil, ₹3 lakh from Kannada and 1 lakh from Malayalam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}