Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 24: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp jump in its collection in India on December 28, which was the fourth Saturday for the movie after its debut in theatres.

The movie has earned ₹1141.35 crore in India (Net) and worldwide collection stands at ₹1597 core so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, according to Pushpa 2 makers, the movie has already surpassed ₹1700 crore worldwide on Day 22.