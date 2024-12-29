Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection day 24: Allu Arjun eyes Baahubali 2's worldwide record after regaining foot on 4th Sat

1 min read

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has taken the box office by storm, amassing over ₹ 1597 crore globally in just 24 days. With a remarkable jump in collections, the film is now gunning for the coveted worldwide record set by 'Baahubali 2.' Will it achieve this monumental feat?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}