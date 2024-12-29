Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has taken the box office by storm, amassing over ₹1597 crore globally in just 24 days. With a remarkable jump in collections, the film is now gunning for the coveted worldwide record set by 'Baahubali 2.' Will it achieve this monumental feat?
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 24: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp jump in its collection in India on December 28, which was the fourth Saturday for the movie after its debut in theatres.
The movie has earned ₹1141.35 crore in India (Net) and worldwide collection stands at ₹1597 core so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, according to Pushpa 2 makers, the movie has already surpassed ₹1700 crore worldwide on Day 22.