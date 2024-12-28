Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹ 1137.9 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days. Sukumar directorial Tollywood movie demonstrated impressive box office earnings, despite multiple new releases like Mufasa, Vanvaas and Baby John.

At the Indian Box Office, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected a total of ₹ ₹ 1137.9 crore net during 24-day run, according to early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk at 8:15 pm. On Saturday, the blockbuster smoothly sailed past Friday's collection, amassing ₹9.05 crore net and will easily cross ₹10 crore mark by the end on the day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "#Pushpa2 sets yet another record: it becomes the first film to cross the ₹ 💯 cr mark in its *third week*… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

He further noted that Sukumar directorial Tollywood movie demonstrated impressive box office earnings, despite multiple new releases like Mufasa, Vanvaas and Baby John.

According to the movie makers, the action-thriller crossed ₹1719.5 crores mark following 22-day run in theatres. Claiming it the be the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat, Mythri Movie Makers in a post in Instagram stated, “There is no stopping #Pushpa2TheRule at the box office. Becomes the fastest Indian film to cross 1719.5 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 22 days."

In another post, the movie makers claimed that Pushpa 2 is the first Hindi film to collect more than ₹100 crore net in the third week, taking the total to ₹740.25 crores net in 22 days.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas gross collection stood at ₹251 crore on Day 23, taking the worldwide gross to a whopping ₹1,597 crore, according to Sacnilk collection. Over this period, the movie netted ₹1128.85 crore in the domestic market. Telugu release contributed ₹320.13 crore net, Hindi release amassed ₹731.15 crore net, Tamil release minted ₹55.95 crore net, Kanada release garnered ₹7.53 crore while Malayalam release raked in ₹14.09 crore net.