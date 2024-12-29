Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Tollywood movie picked up momentum on Saturday and continues to excel at the box office. Allu Arjun starrer has already crossed ₹ 25 crore mark on its third weekend and is set to close the two days numbers around ₹ 30 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Tollywood movie refused to slow down at the box office. Even during its third week in theatres it is on the track to break records and set new benchmarks. The highest grosser of Indian cinema in 2024, has already crossed ₹25 crore mark on its third weekend and continues to dominate the box office numbers.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 On Sunday, Sukumar directorial amassed ₹14.53 crore net at 8:10 pm, according to early estimates of film industry tracker Sacnilk. Thus, leading the domestic box office numbers with a collection of ₹1155.88 crore net. The pan-India action drama, released in multiple languages, netted ₹12.5 crore on Saturday.

The upward trend continues for the second day in a row after Pushpa 2: The Rule raked in ₹2.11 crore in Telugu releases on December 28. On the same day, it netted a whopping ₹10 crore across Hindi releases, ₹35 lakh in Tamil and ₹1 lakh in Kannada language. It is the first Hindi film to collect more than ₹100 crore net in third week, raking in over ₹750 crores in 25 days.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 worldwide collection stands at ₹1618 core gross, as per Sacnilk figures until Day 24, while overseas gross totals ₹257.20 crore. However, according to Mythri Movie Makers, the movie has already surpassed ₹1700 crore mark worldwide on Day 22 and has become the fastest Indian film to do a global business of ₹1719.5 crores in 22 days. Meanwhile, S. S. Rajamouli's movie Baahubali 2's worldwide collection stands at ₹1788.06 crore which is the second-highest Indian worldwide grosser after Dangal.