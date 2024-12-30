Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Allu Arjun's movie revived its earnings at the fourth weekend and earned an estimated ₹16 crore on the 25th day after its release, December 29.

Pushpa The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1,618 crore till Sunday, December 29, industry tracker, Sacnilk, revealed. However, the movie makers have already declared Pushpa 2's worldwide collection has crossed ₹17,00 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 25 According to Sacnilk, Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1,618 crore so far, and its overseas collection is ₹257.2 crore. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1,157.35 crore (India Net) and ₹1,360.8 crore (India Gross). Mythri Movie Makers, on December 26, declared that Pushpa 2 The Rule was the fastest movie to cross ₹1,700 crore.

“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records. #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 latest song released Amid the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers unveiled the track Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata from the film on Saturday. Allu Arjun's captivating moves and Fahadh Faasil's commanding presence in the song have grabbed the attention of netizens. The track features vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude towards fans for Pushpa 2 The Rule's massive success On the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans at the "Thank You India" press meet. He said, "I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love."