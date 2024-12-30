Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: The blockbuster film has earned around ₹ 1159.36 crore in India, with a net collection of ₹ 2.36 crore on Day 26. The film features Allu Arjun and has released a new song recently.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has earned approximately ₹1159.36 crore in India so far. According to the estimates on Day 26, the blockbuster film has made a net collection of around ₹2.36 crore in India for all languages, as per Sacnilk.

On Day 26, Monday, December 30, the occupancy of the film was 15.57 per cent in Telugu, 13.03 per cent in Hindi and 23.94 per cent in Tamil.

Till Day 25, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned an estimated ₹1,157 crore in India.

Pushpa 2 new song The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled a new song, Dum Hai To Rok Ke Bata, on Saturday. The song, featuring Allu Arjun's captivating moves and Fahadh Faasil's commanding screen presence, has grabbed the attention of many social media users. The track features vocals by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, Pooja AV and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Earlier, Pushpa 2: The Rule joined SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Bahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, in the ₹1,000-crore club. Bahubali 2 has been the only movie in the ₹1,000 crore club for over seven years. Movies such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, etc., reached close to Baahubali's collection.

The film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, has become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, earning ₹600 crore within two weeks of its release.

The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, his love interest and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh, Pushpa's arch-rival. Other stars of the film include Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay in significant roles.