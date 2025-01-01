Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: At the Indian Box Office, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is continuing its dream run on day 27 of its theatrical release.

Despite multiple new releases, such as Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John, the Sukumar-directed film continues to record impressive box office earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Tuesday, the mega-blockbuster smoothly sailed past Monday's collection, amassing ₹7.65 crore net.

It has earned a total of ₹1,171.45 crore net during its 27-day run.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 27 Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1,652.75 crore so far, and its overseas collection is ₹265 crore, according to Sacnilk.

However, Mythri Movie Makers declared that Pushpa 2 The Rule was the fastest movie to cross ₹1,700 crore on December 26.

Currently, the only two Indian titles keeping Allu Arjun's movie from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide are Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection Day 27 Pushpa 2 has earned an estimated ₹1,171.45 crore (India Net) and ₹1,387.75 crore (India Gross).

In the regional language breakdown, the film earned ₹327.38 crore in Telugu, ₹57.15 crore in Tamil, ₹7.64 crore in Kannada, and ₹14.13 crore in Malayalam on Day 27.

In Hindi, the film has been exceptional and has earned ₹765.15 crore in 27 days.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 27 Even though the Monday earrings of the film saw a sharp decline of over 57%, the Sukumar directorial managed to hold its ground on Tuesday and saw an improvement of 13% in earnings.

The Allu Arjun film minted an estimated ₹7.65 crore on Day 27, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.