Pushpa 2 continues its successful box office run, earning ₹ 7.65 crore on Day 27, bringing its total to ₹ 1,171.45 crore. Despite competition from new releases, the film shows resilience, with significant earnings across various regional languages, particularly Hindi.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: At the Indian Box Office, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is continuing its dream run on day 27 of its theatrical release.

Despite multiple new releases, such as Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John, the Sukumar-directed film continues to record impressive box office earnings.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 27 Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1,652.75 crore so far, and its overseas collection is ₹265 crore, according to Sacnilk.

However, Mythri Movie Makers declared that Pushpa 2 The Rule was the fastest movie to cross ₹1,700 crore on December 26.

Currently, the only two Indian titles keeping Allu Arjun's movie from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide are Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

In the regional language breakdown, the film earned ₹327.38 crore in Telugu, ₹57.15 crore in Tamil, ₹7.64 crore in Kannada, and ₹14.13 crore in Malayalam on Day 27.

In Hindi, the film has been exceptional and has earned ₹765.15 crore in 27 days.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 27 Even though the Monday earrings of the film saw a sharp decline of over 57%, the Sukumar directorial managed to hold its ground on Tuesday and saw an improvement of 13% in earnings.

