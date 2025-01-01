Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun’s blockbuster is nearing the one-month mark since its release on December 5 last year. On New Year’s Day, which marked Day 28, Pushpa 2: The Rise earned ₹9.91 crore at the box office.

With earnings of ₹9.91 crore on Day 28, industry tracker Sacnilk predicted the total collection of Pushpa 2 at ₹1,180 crore.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Hindi version is a bigger hit The Allu Arjun film was initially released in the Telugu version. However, in the last few weeks, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rise's collection has been going higher.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 BO collection Day 27: Allu Arjun movie continues its merry run

On the 4th Sunday, which is Day 25 of the movie, the Allu Arjun blockbuster earned a total of ₹5.5 crore for the Hindi version. This figure is around five times higher as compared with the earnings of the Telugu film, which minted ₹1.12 crore.

The Hindi version maintained a similar momentum on Day 26 as well, minting ₹6.35 crore, while the Telugu film earned a little above ₹one crore.

Aamir Khan congratulates 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' team Bollywood icon Aamir Khan congratulated the team of Pushpa 2: The Rise for its blockbuster success worldwide. Actor Allu Arjun thanked Aamir Khan for his wishes.

“Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP,” read a post by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP)