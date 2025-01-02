Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun's blockbuster welcomes 2025 in style; mints 13 crore on January 1

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun's blockbuster welcomes 2025 in style; mints ₹13 crore on January 1

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

As 2025 kicks off, Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to dominate the box office, raking in 13 crore on January 1, marking a 70% increase from the previous day. With total earnings soaring to 1,184.65 crore, this blockbuster defies competition from new releases.

The Hindi version led with 774.65 crore, while Telugu earned 330.53 crore, making it a massive box office success.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: It was indeed a happy new year for the Pushpa 2 The Rule's team as the film witnessed a whopping 70% rise in its earnings on Wednesday, January 1.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Allu Arjun's blockbuster earned 13 crore at the box office on Day 28 of its theatrical run, bringing its total earnings to 1184.65 crore.

The Sukumar directorial has achieved this feat despite multiple new releases, such as Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Hindi version is a bigger hit

Initially released in Telugu, Pushpa 2 has been a massive hit in Hindi.

Not only has the film earned more from its Hindi version, but it is also currently the top-grossing Hindi film in India.

On Day 28, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film earned 9.5 crore, while its Telugu version trailed behind at 3.15 crore.

The film has been exceptional in Hindi over its 28-day run in theatres and has earned 774.65 crore, compared to 330.53 crore in Telugu.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 28

Pushpa The Rule has earned 1,663 crore so far, and its overseas collection is 266 crore, according to Sacnilk.

However, Mythri Movie Makers declared that Pushpa 2 The Rule was the fastest movie to cross 1,700 crore on December 26.

Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( 1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( 2,070 crore gross) are now the only two Indian titles keeping Pushpa 2 from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection Day 28

Pushpa 2 has earned an estimated 1,184.65 crore (India Net) and 1,397 crore (India Gross).

In the regional language breakdown, the film earned 330.53 crore in Telugu, 57.65 crore in Tamil, 7.68 crore in Kannada, and 14.14 crore in Malayalam on Day 28. In Hindi, it has earned 774.65 crore.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 28

Even though the Monday earrings of the film saw a sharp decline of over 57%, the Sukumar directorial managed to hold its ground on Tuesday and by Wednesday, it was back with a blast as it saw a 70% rise in earnings.

The Allu Arjun film minted an estimated 13.15 crore on Day 28, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 28, Pushpa 2 earned 3.15 crore in Telugu, 0.45 crore in Tamil, 0.04 crore in Kannada, and 0.01 crore in Malayalam. In Hindi, the film earned 9.5 crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.