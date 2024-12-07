Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is smashing box office collections and breaking many records. The action drama film directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film is estimated to cross ₹550 crore worldwide on Day 3 as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

On Day 3, the film made net collections of around ₹67.75 crore across India so far. The film is expected to earn ₹73-74 crore on Friday, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Quick commerce platform Blinkit is offering vouchers worth ₹200 for Pushpa 2 on shopping over ₹999. Customers will get ₹200 off on Pushpa 2 movie tickets.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection As per Sacnilk.com report, the film witnessed a massive drop of over 45 per cent in its Day 2 collections. After collecting a massive ₹164.25 crore on its opening day, the film's earnings stood at ₹93.8 crore on its second day, according to Sacnilk.com.

Regarding the regional language breakdown, the action drama earned ₹26.95 crore in Telugu, ₹66.5 crore in Hindi, ₹7.85 crore in Tamil, ₹8.55 crore in Kannada, and ₹2.25 crore in Malayalam on Day 2.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film crossed the ₹400 crore mark in worldwide collections on Day 2 itself. Earlier, on Day 1, Pushpa 2 entered the coveted ₹200-crore club and grossed ₹294 crore worldwide, according to Sumit Kadel.

Pushpa 2 beats Pushpa 1 numbers in just 2 days Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, took to X and said, Pushpa 2 beat Pushpa 1 lifetime in just 2 days. As per Sacnilk.com, the first part of the film's total worldwide collection stood at ₹350.1 crore.

Pushpa 2 box office records As per the makers, Mythri Movie, it said that Allu Arjun starrer film became the film film with highest opening day in Indian Cinema.

It surpassed RRR's Day 1 collections in India, earning ₹165 crore.

It became the first to surpass ₹200 crore in opening gross, with a record ₹50 crore net in two languages on its opening day i.e. it grossed ₹95.1 crore in Telugu and ₹67 crore in Hindi.

Additionally, the movie became the biggest overseas opener for an Indian film in 2024, overtaking Kalki 2898 AD.

It also set new records for domestic, overseas, and global openings for Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film has achieved the biggest opening of director Sukumar's career across all markets.

Allu Arjun expresses deepest condolences over women's death during premiere Actor Allu Arjun expressed his condolences over the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Taking to social media platform X, he shared a video in which he assured that he and the entire film team stand with the family. He also announced an assistance of ₹25 lakh to help the bereaved family.

Also Read | Telangana bans benefit shows after Pushpa 2 stampede in Hyderabad

He said in the video, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing..... I would like to extend financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family as a goodwill gesture...we will also take care of the medical expenses..."