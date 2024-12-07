Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's movie estimated to cross 550 crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's movie estimated to cross ₹550 crore

Livemint

  • Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE: The movie continues to smash box office with record breaking numbers. The film's worldwide earnings has crosses 400 crore within just two days of its release and is expected to cross 550 crore on the third day.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is smashing box office collections and breaking many records. The action drama film directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film is estimated to cross 550 crore worldwide on Day 3 as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

On Day 3, the film made net collections of around 67.75 crore across India so far. The film is expected to earn 73-74 crore on Friday, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Quick commerce platform Blinkit is offering vouchers worth 200 for Pushpa 2 on shopping over 999. Customers will get 200 off on Pushpa 2 movie tickets.

Pushpa 2 India Box Office collection

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film witnessed a massive drop of over 45 per cent in its Day 2 collections. After collecting a massive 164.25 crore on its opening day, the film's earnings stood at 93.8 crore on its second day, according to Sacnilk.com.

Regarding the regional language breakdown, the action drama earned 26.95 crore in Telugu, 66.5 crore in Hindi, 7.85 crore in Tamil, 8.55 crore in Kannada, and 2.25 crore in Malayalam on Day 2.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide collection

According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film crossed the 400 crore mark in worldwide collections on Day 2 itself. Earlier, on Day 1, Pushpa 2 entered the coveted 200-crore club and grossed 294 crore worldwide, according to Sumit Kadel.

Pushpa 2 beats Pushpa 1 numbers in just 2 days

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, took to X and said, Pushpa 2 beat Pushpa 1 lifetime in just 2 days. As per Sacnilk.com, the first part of the film's total worldwide collection stood at 350.1 crore.

Pushpa 2 box office records

As per the makers, Mythri Movie, it said that Allu Arjun starrer film became the film film with highest opening day in Indian Cinema.

It surpassed RRR's Day 1 collections in India, earning 165 crore.

It became the first to surpass 200 crore in opening gross, with a record 50 crore net in two languages on its opening day i.e. it grossed 95.1 crore in Telugu and 67 crore in Hindi.

Additionally, the movie became the biggest overseas opener for an Indian film in 2024, overtaking Kalki 2898 AD.

It also set new records for domestic, overseas, and global openings for Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film has achieved the biggest opening of director Sukumar's career across all markets.

Allu Arjun expresses deepest condolences over women's death during premiere

Actor Allu Arjun expressed his condolences over the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Taking to social media platform X, he shared a video in which he assured that he and the entire film team stand with the family. He also announced an assistance of 25 lakh to help the bereaved family.

He said in the video, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing..... I would like to extend financial assistance of 25 lakh to the family as a goodwill gesture...we will also take care of the medical expenses..."

(With inputs from ANI)

