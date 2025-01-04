Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: After entering the fifth week on Friday, Tollywood movie Pushpa: The Rule's blockbuster performance since its opening day has slowed down on Friday, but gained some momentum on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According box office tracker website Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer minted ₹3.45 crore net at the Indian Box Office on Saturday at 7.40 pm. The total domestic Box Office collection stands at ₹1196.95 crore net.

The movie had an overall 13.48 percent Telugu occupancy, a 13.61 percent Hindi occupancy and 19.37 percent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, added the industry tracker.

Sacnilk also mentioned that a detailed estimate can be expected at around 10 pm for DAY 31's box office report.

Earlier, Pushpa: The Rule earned ₹3.75 crore on Friday, and ₹5 crore on Thursday. In the fourth week only, Pushpa-2's box office collection was 69.65 crore.

Posing an update on Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers announced that Sukumar directorial movie grossed ₹1,799 crores worldwide in 28 days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X on Friday said, "800 NOT OUT… #Pushpa2 is all set to inaugurate the ₹800 cr Club... The #AlluArjun starrer has amassed a huge ₹57.95 cr in Week 4, setting a new benchmark."

Tollywood movie Pushpa: The Rule is on a spree to break and set new records and is the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Amir Khan's Dangal – biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema raked in ₹2070 crore.

About Pushpa: The Rule: This film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.