Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Allu Arjun's action drama (Hindi dubbed version), the biggest Hindi grosser which kickstarted the ₹700-crore club, is all set to get another accolade to its name – inaugurate the ₹800-crore club.

In its 31-day run, the Sukumar directorial has earned ₹785.65 crore in Hindi, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On its 4th weekend, the movie has earned ₹53.75 crore in Hindi.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 is all set to begin the ₹800 cr club. Taran also said the film set a “new benchmark” with its week 4 collection in Hindi.

Also Read | Allu Arjun appears before court following bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case | Watch

“800 NOT OUT… #Pushpa2 is all set to inaugurate the ₹800 cr Club... The #AlluArjun starrer has amassed a huge ₹57.95 cr in Week 4, setting a new benchmark,” he said in a post on X.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is on a spree to break new records and is the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Aamir Khan's Dangal – the biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema raked in ₹2070 crore.

The Tollywood movie had an overall 14.81 per cent Telugu occupancy, 16.08 per cent Hindi occupancy and 20.56 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, said the industry tracker.

Pushpa 2: India Box Office Collection Day 31 Allu Arjun's movie continues to be undefeated in the fourth week of its release and saw a 46.67 per cent uptick in its earnings on Saturday.

Pushpa 2 The Rule earned an estimated ₹5.5 crore (India net) on Day 31. The movie has earned an estimated ₹1 crore in Telugu, ₹4.35 crore in Hindi, ₹0.14 crore in Tamil, and ₹0.01 crore in Kannada. Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 31 earnings in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2: Box Office collection in India In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately ₹1,199 crore net by Day 31, according to Sacnilk.