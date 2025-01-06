Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Pushpa 2: The Rule made ripples during its first 32 days at the Box Office and earned an estimated ₹1206.20 crore in India. Although the earnings slowed down as compared to the initial days, the Allu Arjun starrer continues to mint money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Day 33, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ earned ₹1.24 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule's' Day 33 earnings are significantly lower as compared to its Box Office collection on previous days, which ranged around ₹3.75 crore to ₹7.2 crore.

While industry tracker Sacnilk's estimates suggest the movie's earnings will total ₹1,685 crore during its run, the movie makers have already declared ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ to be the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ had a worldwide box office collection of ₹1,698 crore as of Sunday, January 5, with ₹268.5 crore coming from overseas.

The worldwide collection for Day 33 is yet to be declared, as per Sacnilk.

Currently, the Allu Arjun blockbuster holds the position of the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema worldwide, trailing closely behind Aamir Khan's Dangal. To surpass Dangal and become the highest-grossing film, it needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule', has however, survived the release of films like Mufasa and Baby John.