Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 33: Allu Arjun's film has officially entered the ₹1,700 crore club worldwide despite witnessing a drop in earrings in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
As per Sacnilk numbers, Pushpa 2 has earned a total of ₹1,707 crore.
It witnessed another Monday dip, earning significantly less than its Box Office collection on previous days. On Day 33, marking the 5th Monday for Pushpa 2 The Rule, the film minted just ₹2.5 crore across India, according to Sacnilk.
The Sukumar directorial is still in business despite several new releases, such as Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1,707 crore on Monday, January 7, and its overseas collection is ₹269 crore.
While industry tracker Sacnilk's estimates suggest the movie earnings crossed the ₹1,700 crore mark on Day 33, the movie makers had already declared ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ to be the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark.
On Day 32, the movie makers claimed that Allu Arjun's film had crossed ₹1,831 worldwide.
Currently, it is the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema worldwide and the closest contender to Aamir Khan’s Dangal. To shatter the biggest grosser record, it needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark.
Pushpa 2 The Rule has hit another slump after a good weekend run in its fifth week. Pushpa 2 lost 65.28 per cent in its earnings from Sunday where it earned 7.2 crore.
The film earned ₹2.5 crore on Monday, Day 33, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
On Day 33, Pushpa 2 earned ₹0.55 crore in Telugu, ₹0.05 crore in Tamil, and ₹1.9 crore in Hindi.
Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 33 earnings in Kannada and Malayalam.
In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately ₹1208.7 crore net by Day 33, according to Sacnilk.
The film has not only become India's biggest grosser (net) but has also created a ₹1,200 club at the Indian box office.
Of this, Pushpa 2 earned ₹335.41 crore in Telugu, a whopping ₹793.2 crore in Hindi, and ₹58.21 crore in Tamil language. Its Kannada version collected ₹7.73 crore, while it earned ₹14.15 crore in Malayalam.
