Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 33: Allu Arjun's film has officially entered the ₹1,700 crore club worldwide despite witnessing a drop in earrings in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

As per Sacnilk numbers, Pushpa 2 has earned a total of ₹1,707 crore.

It witnessed another Monday dip, earning significantly less than its Box Office collection on previous days. On Day 33, marking the 5th Monday for Pushpa 2 The Rule, the film minted just ₹2.5 crore across India, according to Sacnilk.

The Sukumar directorial is still in business despite several new releases, such as Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 33 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1,707 crore on Monday, January 7, and its overseas collection is ₹269 crore.

While industry tracker Sacnilk's estimates suggest the movie earnings crossed the ₹1,700 crore mark on Day 33, the movie makers had already declared 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' to be the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark.

On Day 32, the movie makers claimed that Allu Arjun's film had crossed ₹1,831 worldwide.

Currently, it is the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema worldwide and the closest contender to Aamir Khan’s Dangal. To shatter the biggest grosser record, it needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 33 Pushpa 2 The Rule has hit another slump after a good weekend run in its fifth week. Pushpa 2 lost 65.28 per cent in its earnings from Sunday where it earned 7.2 crore.

The film earned ₹2.5 crore on Monday, Day 33, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 33, Pushpa 2 earned ₹0.55 crore in Telugu, ₹0.05 crore in Tamil, and ₹1.9 crore in Hindi.

Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 33 earnings in Kannada and Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection Day 33 In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately ₹1208.7 crore net by Day 33, according to Sacnilk.

The film has not only become India's biggest grosser (net) but has also created a ₹1,200 club at the Indian box office.