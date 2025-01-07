Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 34: The Allu Arjun movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has been making waves at the Box Office ever since it hit the cinemas on December 5, 2024. However, a month after its merry run, the Sukumar directorial's earnings have slowed down.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ managed to earn only ₹1.31 Cr India net, on its Day 34 at the Box Office, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection ‘Pushpa 2’'s earnings on Day 34 are significantly less compared to its previous day's earnings (Day 33) which totalled to ₹2.5 crore. The Hindi version of the film had grossed the highest, earning ₹1.9 crore, while the Telugu version failed to earn even ₹1 crore at the Box Office, on Day 33, as per Sacnilk's estimates.

The makers of the ‘Pushpa 2’ movie, however, announced on social media that it was the biggest hit of Indian cinema.

“Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA .The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” Mythri Movie Makers announced on X.

Pushpa 2 movie review Although the Sukumar directed movie's earnings have slowed down recently, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ had been deemed a “mega-blockbuster” by film critic Taran Adarsh. Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been lauded for their ‘intense’ performance.

“Wildfire entertainer... Solid film in all respects... Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic... Sukumar is a magician... The Box Office Typhoon has arrived,” Taran Adarsh said about the movie.

Also Read | Allu Arjun appears before court following bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case | Watch