Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 34: The Allu Arjun movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has been making waves at the Box Office ever since it hit the cinemas on December 5, 2024. However, a month after its merry run, the Sukumar directorial's earnings have slowed down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ managed to earn only ₹1.31 Cr India net, on its Day 34 at the Box Office, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection ‘Pushpa 2’'s earnings on Day 34 are significantly less compared to its previous day's earnings (Day 33) which totalled to ₹2.5 crore. The Hindi version of the film had grossed the highest, earning ₹1.9 crore, while the Telugu version failed to earn even ₹1 crore at the Box Office, on Day 33, as per Sacnilk's estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The makers of the ‘Pushpa 2’ movie, however, announced on social media that it was the biggest hit of Indian cinema.

“Pushpa 2 The Rule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA .The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," Mythri Movie Makers announced on X.

Pushpa 2 movie review Although the Sukumar directed movie's earnings have slowed down recently, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ had been deemed a “mega-blockbuster" by film critic Taran Adarsh. Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been lauded for their ‘intense’ performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Wildfire entertainer... Solid film in all respects... Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic... Sukumar is a magician... The Box Office Typhoon has arrived," Taran Adarsh said about the movie.