Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: As Allu Arjun's film saw a significant drop in earnings on Tuesday, Day 34, the makers of the film have announced the theatrical release of an extended version of Pusha 2 The Rule.

The movie has managed to earn only a meagre ₹2.25 crore on its 5th Tuesday.

In a post on X, Mythri Movie Makers shared that Pushpa 2's “reloaded version” will have 20 minutes of added footage to the original 200-minute theatrical runtime. This extended version will be released on January 11, director Sukumar's birthday.