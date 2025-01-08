Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Makers announce release of extended version of Allu Arjun's film as earnings lag

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Makers announce release of extended version of Allu Arjun's film as earnings lag

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

On Day 34, Pushpa 2's earnings fell to 2.25 crore. In response, the filmmakers will release an extended version with 20 minutes of extra footage.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 34

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: As Allu Arjun's film saw a significant drop in earnings on Tuesday, Day 34, the makers of the film have announced the theatrical release of an extended version of Pusha 2 The Rule.

The movie has managed to earn only a meagre 2.25 crore on its 5th Tuesday.

In a post on X, Mythri Movie Makers shared that Pushpa 2's “reloaded version" will have 20 minutes of added footage to the original 200-minute theatrical runtime. This extended version will be released on January 11, director Sukumar's birthday.

After this latest version, Pushpa 2 The Rule will become the longest Indian film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

