On Day 34, Pushpa 2's earnings fell to ₹2.25 crore. In response, the filmmakers will release an extended version with 20 minutes of extra footage.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: As Allu Arjun's film saw a significant drop in earnings on Tuesday, Day 34, the makers of the film have announced the theatrical release of an extended version of Pusha 2 The Rule.
The movie has managed to earn only a meagre ₹2.25 crore on its 5th Tuesday.
In a post on X, Mythri Movie Makers shared that Pushpa 2's “reloaded version" will have 20 minutes of added footage to the original 200-minute theatrical runtime. This extended version will be released on January 11, director Sukumar's birthday.
After this latest version, Pushpa 2 The Rule will become the longest Indian film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.