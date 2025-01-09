Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 35: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2: The Rule have been storming at the box office since the its release date on December 5. Although its daily earnings have slowed down recently, the film continues to draw audiences to theatres, eager to witness the Icon Star's outstanding performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 35 As per Sacnilk.com data, early eastimates show that the has collected ₹2.15 crore net in India on Day 34. With this, the report also states that the total collection of the film in India stands at ₹1213 crore net.

Pushpa 2 reloaded The makers of the Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, in a post on X announced that the film's “reloaded version" will have extra 20 minutes of added footage to the original 200-minute theatrical runtime. This extended version was earlier set to release on January 11, but now will be released on January 17, the makers announced. They added that due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of the film was delayed. With this extended version, Pushpa 2 The Rule will become the longest Indian film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film has already broken records with its theatrical version, and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.