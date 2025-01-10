Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: After a stellar run, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' faces a downturn, earning just ₹ 2.15 crore on Day 36. With the release of an extended version and competition from 'Game Changer,' can it reclaim its former glory?

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: After a very long and successful theatrical run, earnings for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule have hit a slack. The movie managed to mint just ₹2.15 crore on Thursday, in a ₹2 crore trend that began as the week started on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To revive the film's earnings slow-down, its makers have announced the release of its extended version. The ‘reloaded version’ will offer viewers additional 20 minutes of footage, making Pushpa 2 the longest Indian film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The release, earlier planned for January 11, director Sukumar's birthday, has now been postponed to January 17 “due to technical issues." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it remains to be seen if the movie will be able to keep the audience interested for another week, especially with Ram Charan's Kollywood movie ‘Game Changer’ in the race. The 2 hour-44-2-hour-44-minute movie is set to hit the big screen on January 10.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 36 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned ₹2.15 crore on Thursday, Day 36.

Of this, ₹0.45 crore came from Telugu, ₹1.65 crore from Hindi, ₹0.04 crore in Tamil, and ₹0.01 crore in Malayalam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 36 earnings in Kannada.

In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately ₹1,214.4 crore net by Day 36.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 36 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1,716 crore on Thursday, January 10, and its overseas collection is ₹270 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, it is the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema worldwide and the closest contender to Aamir Khan’s Dangal. To shatter the biggest grosser record, it needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark.