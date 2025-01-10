Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Tollywood's blockbuster Pushpa 2 collected ₹ 1215.65 crore net domestically, despite competition from new releases. Let's find out whether Ram Charan's Game Changer will slow down Allu Arjun movie's gold rush.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film entered week 6 on Friday after shattering various Indian cinema records and delivering stellar performance at the box office. During its five-week run in theatres, the action thriller minted, ₹1215 crore net at the Indian Box Office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 37 A day after witnessing a whopping 6.98% drop in its earnings, Sukumar directorial movie collected ₹65 lakh net on Friday, according to early estimates of film industry tracker Sacnilk at 8:40 pm. On January 9, the film raked in ₹2 crore net. So far, the Tollywood movie has netted a total of ₹1215.65 crore at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Considering its business at the worldwide box office, the action thriller grossed ₹1448.35 crore in the domestic market and ₹270 crore gross in the overseas market until Day 36, taking global collection to ₹1718.35 crore.

Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram announced that the extended 20 minutes footage will play on the big screen from January 11 onwards. “RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January," the post states. U/A certified film is one of the longest Indian films ever made earlier had a runtime of 200 minutes. With this additional 20 minutes, the theatrical runtime now equates to 220 minutes.