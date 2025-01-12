Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Pushpa 2 continues to perform well at the box office. Despite a 42.50% drop it witnessed on Friday, it picked up on the following day.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer continues to dominate box office despite new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Although Pushpa 2 collection dropped 42.50 percent on the day Ram Charan's Game Changer was released, January 10, but it picked up again on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 39 Allu Arjun movie raked in ₹1.77 crore net on Sunday, after breaking various Indian cinema records. The action thriller kick started 6th week on Friday and has so far collected ₹1219.92 crore net at the domestic box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk early estimates at 8:30 pm.

During its 38-day run in theatres, the Tollywood movie minted, ₹1218.15 crore net at the Indian Box Office. On Saturday, the action thriller netted ₹2 crore at the domestic box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection In the domestic market, Pushpa 2 grossed ₹1452.10 crore until Friday and ₹270 crore gross in the overseas market. During 38-day run at the box office, Pushpa 2 garnered worldwide collection of ₹1722.10 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. However, the makers claimed that the movie raked in over ₹1831 crores worldwide within 32 days. Currently Pushpa 2 is second highest-grosser, trailing Amir Khan's Dangal.

In a post on Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers announced that the extended 20 minutes footage will be played on the big screen from January 11 onwards. However, the date was later revised to January 17 due to technical delays. The U/A certified film is one of the longest Indian films ever that currently boasts a runtime of 200 minutes. With added footage of 20 minutes, the theatrical runtime would be 220 minutes.