Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Earning ₹ 501.71 crore in four days, Sukumar directorial Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered box office records. Released on December 5, the film features Allu Arjun and has been a massive success.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 4: Sukumar directorial action drama, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is expected to surpass ₹1,000 crore mark in few days, if its extraordinary performance at the Box Office continues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starring Allu Arjun in the lead, the star cast of second instalment to the 2021 film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Pushpa 2 has proven to be a blockbuster continues to dominate the box office on its fourth day.

On Sunday, Mythri Movie Makers production raked in 113.76 crore net in India, as per early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk at 7:45 PM. This has taken the film's four-day business to a whopping ₹501.71 crore net. Pushpa 2 makers in a post on X said that the movie has grossed ₹621 crores worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most anticipated film of the year was released on December 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages. It is worth noting that Pushpa 2 collected ₹164.25 crore net on the day it premiered on the big screen. On Day 2, its collection dropped 42.89 percent as it minted ₹93.8 crore net on Friday. However, the nosedive was short lived, it added ₹119.25 crore on Saturday and has given striking performance on December 8.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “IT'S A TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON... 'PUSHPA 2' REWRITES HISTORY *ONCE AGAIN*... #Pushpa2 emerges as a BOXOFFICE DINOSAUR, smashing every record that stands tall in the record books... The Saturday numbers prove it."

He mentioned that Pushpa 2 has broken the following records: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

70 crore mark on two separate days - Opening day [Thursday] and third day [Saturday]. It has emerged as the highest scorer in its first 3 days.

It achieved highest opening day ever [Hindi].

It achieved highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day ever [Hindi].

It achieved highest opening day for a dubbed film [Hindi] ever. Another film business analyst, Sumit Kadel in a post on X wrote, “Pushpa2 (Hindi) has MASSACRED the Box Office like RAPPA RAPPA on Saturday! 🔥 Posts the BIGGEST DAY EVER IN HINDI."