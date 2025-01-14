Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40: Telegu blockbuster Pushpa The Rule — Part 2, starring Allu Arjun, earned around 1 crore net in India on Monday (January 13) across all languages, according to data from Sacnilk.

The movie has minted a total of ₹1221.55 crore net domestically since its release, it added.

The Sukumar directorial saw numbers drop when newer fare such as Ram Charan's Game Changer, Disney's Mufasa and other Indian films like Max, Marco and Baby John released, but has somewhat maintained its BO collections. It surged again during the weekend, raking in ₹4.35 crore on Saturday ( ₹2 crore) and Sunday ( ₹2.35 crore) combined, a rise of 73.91 per cent and 17.50 per cent, respectively.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40 — January 13 The bulk of Pushpa 2's 1 crore net in India on January 13 (Monday) came from Hindi shows ( ₹80 lakh), followed by Telegu screenings ( ₹20 lakh), the data showed.

On Monday the movie saw a 57.45 per cent drop compared to the weekend. However, the blockbuster managed to rake in a crore despite being in its sixth week and amid the release of new titles.

About Pushpa 2 Directed by Sukumar, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2's star cast features actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside the protagonist played by Allu Arjun.