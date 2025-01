Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40: As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun starrer minted around 1 crore net in India on Monday (January 13), across all languages. Total domestic earnings at ₹ 1221.55 crore since release.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40: Telegu blockbuster Pushpa The Rule — Part 2, starring Allu Arjun, earned around 1 crore net in India on Monday (January 13) across all languages, according to data from Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie has minted a total of ₹1221.55 crore net domestically since its release, it added.

The Sukumar directorial saw numbers drop when newer fare such as Ram Charan's Game Changer, Disney's Mufasa and other Indian films like Max, Marco and Baby John released, but has somewhat maintained its BO collections. It surged again during the weekend, raking in ₹4.35 crore on Saturday ( ₹2 crore) and Sunday ( ₹2.35 crore) combined, a rise of 73.91 per cent and 17.50 per cent, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40 — January 13 The bulk of Pushpa 2's 1 crore net in India on January 13 (Monday) came from Hindi shows ( ₹80 lakh), followed by Telegu screenings ( ₹20 lakh), the data showed.

On Monday the movie saw a 57.45 per cent drop compared to the weekend. However, the blockbuster managed to rake in a crore despite being in its sixth week and amid the release of new titles.

About Pushpa 2 Directed by Sukumar, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2's star cast features actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside the protagonist played by Allu Arjun.

Made on a budget of ₹400-500 crore, Pushpa The Rule part 2's worldwide box office collection as of Day 38 was at ₹1,722.10 crore gross, according to Sacnilk estimates. This includes the ₹1,452.10 crore gross minted in India and ₹270 crore earned from overseas screenings of the movie. The site has not yet released worldwide data for Sunday and Monday — i.e. Day 39 and 40.