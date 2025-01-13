Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40: Ally Arjun's movie has been going strong at the box office, despite several new releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer, Mufasa, Max, Marco, and Baby John. Sukumar directorial movie lost some footing on the day Ram Charan's Game Changer was released but made a major comeback through the weekend.

On January 10, its collection dropped 42.50 per cent but the movie regained momentum on the next two days, clocking in ₹4.35 crore net in the weekend total, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. On Saturday, the collection surged 73.91 percent and on Sunday 17.50 percent. Maintaining this upward trend at the domestic box office, the action thriller did a business of ₹2 crore and ₹2.35 crore net on Day 38 and Day 39, respectively.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40 Coming to box office collection on 40th day, Monday, the movie raked in ₹31 lakh at 5:00 pm, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. Today's performance will determine whether the bounce back was short-lived or will

Overall, Hindi version has made significant contribution to the box office collection of the move - over ₹802 crore net. Of the total ₹2.35 crore net Indian box office collection on Sunday, Hindi version contributed ₹2.08 crore net, while Telugu and Tamil versions registered ₹25 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively. Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 39 earnings in Kannada and Malayalam.

Even in its sixth week, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer continues to dominate the Indian box office. Considering its performance at the domestic market, the movie did a business of ₹1220.81 crore net. Its stars cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside Allu Arjun.