Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 41: The Allu Arjun blockbuster which had hit the theaters on December 5, had started off with massive earnings. However, after over a month's run, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule's' magic seems to have slowed down, as earnings recorded a significant decline.

Pushpa Box Office collection Day 41 As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' managed to earn only ₹1.14 crore on Day 41, January 14.

The Sukumar-directed film saw a dip in box office collections when newer releases such as Ram Charan's ‘Game Changer’, Disney's Mufasa, and other Indian films like Max, Marco, and ‘Baby John’ hit theaters.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Allu Arjun movie still running strong

Despite the other releases, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ managed to sustain its box office performance. The film saw a resurgence over the weekend, earning ₹4.35 crore combined on Saturday ( ₹2 crore) and Sunday ( ₹2.35 crore), reflecting a 73.91 percent increase on Saturday and a 17.50 percent rise on Sunday.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule's' collection on Day 41 is higher than the movie's collection on the previous day, when it minted only ₹1 crore. The bulk of earnings came from the Hindi version of the movie, which made ₹0.75 crore, while the Telugu version of the Allu Arjun film minted ₹0.24 crore.

Pushpa 2 stampede case update Allu Arjun had been arrested after a stampede, ahead of the movie's premier, killed a woman and a child. A Hyderabad court has now relaxed the conditions of Allu Arjun's bail, exempting him from appearing before the investigating officer every Sunday.

The court also granted him permission to travel abroad to specified countries, with the condition that he must appear before the SHO of the Chikkadpally police station whenever required, reported PTI.