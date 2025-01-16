Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Nearly a month after maintaining lead at the box office, Allu Arjun's movie's magic is fading away, hints its box office collection data. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹1 crore on Wednesday, January 16.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's 6th Wednesday collection was 50% lower than what it earned a week ago on the 5th Wednesday, i.e. ₹2.15 Cr. The movie's worldwide earnings have also stagnated after breaking the records of RRR and Dangal. Know how much the movie has earned worldwide so far.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42 Worldwide According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule has earned an estimated ₹1728.25 crore worldwide. The movie makers have already declared it as the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1800 crore. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read the post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42 Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ has been making headlines ever since it was released on December 5. The movie started with a bang and broke multiple records within the first week of its release. After shattering multiple records, it seems that the movie's growth has reached its peak amid stagnant earnings.

