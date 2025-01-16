Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Nearly a month after maintaining lead at the box office, Allu Arjun's movie's magic is fading away, hints its box office collection data. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹1 crore on Wednesday, January 16.
Pushpa 2 The Rule's 6th Wednesday collection was 50% lower than what it earned a week ago on the 5th Wednesday, i.e. ₹2.15 Cr. The movie's worldwide earnings have also stagnated after breaking the records of RRR and Dangal. Know how much the movie has earned worldwide so far.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42 Worldwide
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule has earned an estimated ₹1728.25 crore worldwide. The movie makers have already declared it as the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1800 crore. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide," read the post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42
Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ has been making headlines ever since it was released on December 5. The movie started with a bang and broke multiple records within the first week of its release. After shattering multiple records, it seems that the movie's growth has reached its peak amid stagnant earnings.
Its theatrical run has slowed down forty-one days after its release. The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie failed to earn even ₹1 crore on Day 42 since the movie's release. The movie remained an unbeatable champion in December. However, the movie lost attention after the release of Game Changer featuring Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan. The political drama featuring Kiara Advani has taken over the box office, grossing Rs. 106.34 crore in just five days.