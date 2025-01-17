Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Extended version of Allu Arjun's film releases today; earnings at 1224.65 cr

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Extended version of Allu Arjun's film releases today; earnings at ₹1224.65 cr

Livemint

  • Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Allu Arjun's film may see a boost in daily collections with the release of the 20-minute extended version today, January 17.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Allu Arjun’s movie to release with 20-minute-long unseen scenes; check when

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to perform well at the box office as it reaches Day 43. The film may attract more viewers to the theatres with the release of its 20-minute extended version today, January 17.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43

Accoring to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film's collection on Day 43 stood at 0.65 crore which is a 33.33 percent drop from its Day 42 earnings. With this, the total earning of Sukumar directorial movie stands at 1224.65 crore net in India.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 43

Despite seeing several new releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer, Mufasa, Max, Marco, and Baby John, the movie is onboard to shatter Dangal's record. Notably, Amir Khan's Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, that collected over 2,000 crore worldwide.

