Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to perform well at the box office as it reaches Day 43. The film may attract more viewers to the theatres with the release of its 20-minute extended version today, January 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43 Accoring to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film's collection on Day 43 stood at ₹0.65 crore which is a 33.33 percent drop from its Day 42 earnings. With this, the total earning of Sukumar directorial movie stands at ₹1224.65 crore net in India.