Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 44: Allu Arjun movie Pushpa 2: The Rule released its 20-minute extended cut version in theatres on Friday. Called Pushpa 2 Reloaded, the footage shows never seen before scenes, taking the run-time of one of the longest movie of Indian Cinema to a total of 220 minutes from the earlier 200 minutes.

The superstar in a post on X stated, “Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one.”

Since its release, the movie has been on a spree to shatter records. Currently, it is the second highest-grossing Indian film, highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, highest-grossing Telugu film, and highest-grossing Hindi film.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 44 A day after witnessing 30 percent drop in its domestic collection, the action-thriller amassed ₹28 lakh net at the domestic box office with Pushpa 2 Reloaded version on January 17 at 5:00 pm. Added to the Indian box office total, these numbers sum to a massive ₹1224.98 crore net, according to early estimates by film industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

On Day 43, Pushpa 2 collected ₹70 lakh net as Hindi version minted ₹53 lakh net, Telugu screenings netted ₹15 lakh while Tamil version registered ₹2 lakh collection.

This pan-India film saw major contributions to its total collection from Hindi and Telugu versions. During its sixth week in theatres, the movie raked in ₹9.7 crore net. The movie has been successful in monetising the hype it created before its release. Sukumar directorial movie stands strong despite several new releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer, Mufasa, Max, Marco, and Baby John.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Until Day 43, the film's worldwide gross stands at ₹1730.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. These figures are a sum of overseas gross ₹270.50 and domestic gross ₹1460 crore.